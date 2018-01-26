West Seattle, Washington

SATURDAY: Want to help cook up a ‘dinner club’ for West Seattle?

January 26, 2018
Interested in helping launch a neighborhood dinner club in West Seattle? Lee Kellett is leading a kickoff meeting tomorrow and you’re invited. Don’t bring food – this is just about talking through the idea, and signing up if you’re interested after hearing about the proposed format. 4-5:30 pm Saturday (January 27th) in the Rotary Room next to the entrance of the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor). You’re also welcome to bring ideas for the club’s name as well as “a copy of a favorite recipe that we might include in a future menu” – optional, not mandatory.

