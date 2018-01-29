West Seattle, Washington

ROAD-WORK ALERT: 2-week closure ahead, south of Fauntleroy ferry dock

January 29, 2018 3:23 pm
A big road-work project near the Fauntleroy ferry dock will detour traffic – including buses – starting one week from today. The announcement just in:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that contractors will close the intersection of Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood Place, just south of the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal, beginning Monday morning, February 5, through Monday, February 19.

Crews will replace concrete road panels at the intersection, and install a curb ramp on the northeast corner.

Between 7 a.m. on Monday, February 5 and 5 p.m. on Monday, February 19, travelers can expect:

The intersection of Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood Place to be closed in all directions.

Signed detours will be in place:

Motorists exiting the ferry terminal wanting to head southbound will be directed to go northbound on Fauntleroy Way, turn right on SW Morgan St, and right onto 35th Ave SW to head southbound to their destination.

King County Metro’s Rapid Ride C Line will be detoured along SW Trenton St and 45th Ave SW.

There will be No Parking on either side of SW Trenton St between Fauntleroy Way SW and 45th Ave SW.

There will be No Parking on the west side of 45th Ave SW for 100 feet in both directions of SW Director St.

Temporary parking restrictions are necessary for the detour bus route.

Check Metro’s Alerts & Updates page for additional bus route information.

Construction will occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday construction may be required to finish within the scheduled timeframe.

6 Replies to "ROAD-WORK ALERT: 2-week closure ahead, south of Fauntleroy ferry dock"

  • Scott A January 29, 2018 (4:16 pm)
    Seems a bit unlikely that drivers wanting to go south will actually be going all the way up to Morgan and then down 35th.  It’s a fine official detour route but very far from reality I suspect.      

  • credmond@mac.com January 29, 2018 (6:22 pm)
    Metro and WSDOT Ferries don’t have much time to prepare for a week’s worth of no bus at the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock.  Sounds like botched planning to me.

  • WSobserver January 29, 2018 (7:37 pm)
    What about the northbound C?

  • Kim P January 29, 2018 (8:09 pm)
    There is no room for buses on 45th! If the city allows this, the city then needs to reverse  all previous denials for traffic circles at each  intersection along 45th as they have always cited the road was too narrow to accommodate.  How will buses get around the traffic circle at Director and 45th?

  • WSResident January 29, 2018 (10:52 pm)
    Where will the bus stops at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal be relocated to? Metro has zero information on their website– their “Alerts & Updates page” does not mention this reroute for the C-Line at all:

     https://kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro/alerts-updates.aspx

    • WSB January 29, 2018 (11:08 pm)
      That page unfortunately lags sometimes – I will ask Metro tomorrow and we’ll publish a followup.

