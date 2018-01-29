ROAD-WORK ALERT: 2-week closure ahead, south of Fauntleroy ferry dock

A big road-work project near the Fauntleroy ferry dock will detour traffic – including buses – starting one week from today. The announcement just in:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that contractors will close the intersection of Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood Place, just south of the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal, beginning Monday morning, February 5, through Monday, February 19.

Crews will replace concrete road panels at the intersection, and install a curb ramp on the northeast corner.

Between 7 a.m. on Monday, February 5 and 5 p.m. on Monday, February 19, travelers can expect:

The intersection of Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Wildwood Place to be closed in all directions.

Signed detours will be in place:

Motorists exiting the ferry terminal wanting to head southbound will be directed to go northbound on Fauntleroy Way, turn right on SW Morgan St, and right onto 35th Ave SW to head southbound to their destination.

King County Metro’s Rapid Ride C Line will be detoured along SW Trenton St and 45th Ave SW.

There will be No Parking on either side of SW Trenton St between Fauntleroy Way SW and 45th Ave SW.

There will be No Parking on the west side of 45th Ave SW for 100 feet in both directions of SW Director St.

Temporary parking restrictions are necessary for the detour bus route.

Check Metro’s Alerts & Updates page for additional bus route information.

Construction will occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday construction may be required to finish within the scheduled timeframe.