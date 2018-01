First reunion announcement of the year – the West Seattle High School Class of 1963 is planning to celebrate 55 years since graduation (and five years since their golden-anniversary spotlight at the All-School Reunion):

West Seattle High School Class of 1963 Reunion! Our 55th reunion is May 17, 2018, at the Bahama Breeze. Please contact Jane at 206-938-4439 before March 31 if you wish to attend.

Got a reunion announcement? E-mail editor@westseattleblog.com – the sooner, the better!