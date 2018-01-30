QUESTIONS FOR YOU: Fauntleroy Community Association launches 2018 survey

Live and/or work in Fauntleroy? It’s survey time, as just announced by the Fauntleroy Community Association:

Every two years, the Fauntleroy Community Association (FCA) conducts a community survey to help us determine what topics, issues, and concerns are important to the residents of Fauntleroy. It helps the FCA prioritize and strategize, and gives us direct feedback about what matters to the community.

We want to hear what Fauntleroy residents currently think are the most important issues for the area. If you live in the Fauntleroy area, please take the survey (by going here).

It will only take a few minutes, and will help guide FCA’s efforts in the coming years.