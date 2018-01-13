Options for the rest of your West Seattle Saturday

(Pacific Wren, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Relatively quiet Saturday, as is often the case on a 3-day weekend. But if you haven’t already browsed the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are some highlights:

OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, the Community School of West Seattle has an open house for prospective families. (9450 22nd SW)

VIETNAMESE STORY TIME: 11:30 am-noon at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

‘MIGRATION AND THE WORLD’: The 2018 “Let’s Talk Race” series starts at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center with “Migration and the World,” 1 pm-6 pm. Free child care and community dinner. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BILL DAVIE: Acoustic singer/guitarist performs “alternative folk” at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

NESTORIA, VIGILANTE SANTOS, SAINTS BY DAY: “Dreamy soundscapes” and more at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm-midnight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)