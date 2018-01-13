Newspaper-delivery trouble? Here’s how The Times explains it

We’ve heard from several people wondering about unspecified “unfortunate incidents” mentioned by The Seattle Times in a note to some West Seattle subscribers explaining delivery troubles. After the first inquiry yesterday, we checked with The Times, and they explained the problem is a carrier shortage. We replied to the lone reader who had inquired – but then several more asked today, so we’re publishing this, in case others are wondering. Here’s how Times marketing VP Kati Erwert replied to our question asking for more information on the “unfortunate incidents”:

We’ve had a transition in staffing for a variety of reasons that is impacting some of our newspaper delivery routes in the West Seattle area. This is not uncommon. Unfortunately, there are several that have happened at once and it is impacting delivery service as we onboard and train new members of the carrier force. Our home delivery and customer service teams are very hard at work to expedite a return to our traditional service levels. However, in the spirit of care for our valued subscribers, we’ve opted to communicate with them that we are aware that some of them are impacted.

In fact, our West Seattle Jobs Offered section (free posting if you have a local job opening!) had a recent post looking for a local carrier, though it has since been marked as “filled.”