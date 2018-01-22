MUSICIANS WELCOME! Be part of the West Seattle Community Orchestras

(WSCO photo: Wind Symphony in concert, December 2014)

The West Seattle Community Orchestras have this invitation for you:

West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) officially started the spring session (last week), leading up to performances planned for March and May. All musicians are welcome!

There are still openings in the following groups:

· Student Strings: Open to students through grade 12. Taught by a professional coach. FREE!

· Adult Beginning Strings: Also taught by a professional coach. Nominal fee. Haven’t you always wanted to play the viola? How about string bass??

· Wind Symphony: Think advanced concert band. There are spots for all instruments, but especially welcome are trumpets, trumpets trumpets! Student musicians FREE of charge; adults nominal fee.

· Debut, Intermediate, and Symphony Orchestras: Openings for strings and various other instruments especially including percussion.

For more info, please check out our website, or contact WSCOrchestras@gmail.com.