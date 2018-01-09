MORE BASEBALL! West Seattle Little League 2018 registration now open

Continuing our updates on youth sports-league signups as we get word of them: West Seattle Little League is now registering players for this year. The announcement from Kathy Powers:

West Seattle Little League is excited to open registration for all divisions for the 2018 season. Registration is easy and takes only a few steps:

Step 1: Check your child’s league age.

To check your child’s league age on the league age table, league age – click here. Your child’s league age determines which division they are recommended to register with.

Step 2: Log in to the website.

If you have not played with the league before, create a new account. If you are a returning WSLL member, please use your login credentials from the previous season. If you forgot your credentials, please use the “Forgot Password” link to have it reset.

Step 3: Register your child.

Click on the green “Register Now” button in the upper right of the home page. Please note the following during the registration process:

If your child played for WSLL in 2017, you do not need to furnish a birth certificate. If your player is new to West Seattle Little League or did not play in the league during the 2017 season, you will need to upload a copy of the player’s birth.

If you do not live within the boundary for WSLL, you may be waitlisted and should email the player agents below with your 2017 school enrollment form in order to finish registration.

All players will need to provide three proofs of residency to verify player address boundaries.

Registration runs through January 31st.