MLK DAY: Help out in a West Seattle greenspace

Off work/out of school on Monday, and not signed up for a “day of service” project yet? Here’s one looking for volunteers, in case you haven’t already seen it on the WSB calendar:

Fairmount Park Forest Work Party

January 15, 2018 10 am – 1 pm Give back to your community park this MLK Day! Fairmount Park Playground is a small green space along Fauntleroy Way next to Fairmount Park Elementary. We started restoration in Spring of 2017, removing invasives, like blackberry and ivy, moving compost piles and replanting it with beautiful Native plants. Come help continue our efforts. It’s a small park that needs a lot of help.

Here’s where to go for more information and registration.

(Anybody else looking for volunteers on Monday? Not too late to let us know.)