UPDATE: Man missing from West Seattle care facility has been found, safe

January 2, 2018 8:51 am
3:17 PM UPDATE: SPD says the man reported missing from a local care facility has been found, safe, and thanks everyone for their help.

ORIGINAL 8:51 AM REPORT:

Seattle Police tweeted this morning that they are looking for this man and hope you can help:

“MISSING: Mr. Xue-Shun Wang, 57. 5’9″, 150, thin, unknown clothing description. Walked away from West Seattle care facility yesterday. In need of medical treatment. If seen, please call 911.”

(Added) We checked with SPD to find out where in West Seattle he went missing – they tell us it’s Park West in North Admiral (1703 California SW), though he could be anywhere by now.

  • WSobserver January 2, 2018 (10:34 am)
    I’ve worked in retirement facilities and this happens from time to time. If the person is local, they often go home.

    I would look for him somewhere in the area of where he used to live.

  • Alki Resident January 2, 2018 (11:16 am)
    Why was there no silver alert? It’s freezing cold at night. Also are there no cameras in this place so a clothing description could’ve been helpful?

    • JanS January 2, 2018 (3:55 pm)
      Alki Res…Silver alerts are issued for  people 60yo and over. This man is 57. So glad he’s been found. It’s cold out there.

  • fiz January 2, 2018 (12:20 pm)
    My 92 year old mother walked away at midnight in her nightgown.  It was 38 degrees.  She did not understand that it was cold.  She was focused on leaving.

