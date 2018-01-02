UPDATE: Man missing from West Seattle care facility has been found, safe

3:17 PM UPDATE: SPD says the man reported missing from a local care facility has been found, safe, and thanks everyone for their help.

ORIGINAL 8:51 AM REPORT:

Seattle Police tweeted this morning that they are looking for this man and hope you can help:

“MISSING: Mr. Xue-Shun Wang, 57. 5’9″, 150, thin, unknown clothing description. Walked away from West Seattle care facility yesterday. In need of medical treatment. If seen, please call 911.”

(Added) We checked with SPD to find out where in West Seattle he went missing – they tell us it’s Park West in North Admiral (1703 California SW), though he could be anywhere by now.