LIFE-SAVING LESSONS: Suicide-prevention training for parents/guardians

Schools are places where not only can students learn, but also parents and guardians. A potentially life-saving lesson is coming up in a few weeks at West Seattle High School, and it’s so important that we are mentioning it here as well as adding it to the WSB calendar:

On February 7th from 6 to 8 pm, please join us for our first annual LEARN™ Suicide Prevention Training for parents and guardians. The LEARN™ steps are designed to help empower individuals to play a role in recognizing peers, friends, and family who might be having thoughts of suicide, and to know how and where we can refer those individuals to keep them safe. Come learn about how to talk about suicide with your children and their friends! All parents/guardians welcome. This training is offered free of cost. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Questions? Contact Kari Lombard (School Nurse) at KRLombard@seattleschools.org or Mallory Neuman (Counselor) at MLNeuman@seattleschools.org.