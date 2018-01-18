West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

King County Public Health closes Pho Aroma temporarily after illness outbreak

January 18, 2018 5:49 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
Seattle-King County Public Health announced this afternoon that it has closed Pho Aroma (5605 Delridge Way SW) temporarily because of an illness outbreak. On Tuesday, the department said, it “learned of 3 ill persons from one meal party that became ill after consuming food and beverage from the restaurant on January 13.” While visiting the restaurant on January 17th, the report continues, “investigators identified 2 employees who experienced similar symptoms after the ill customers’ meal date of January 13.” The department’s report continues:

We do not have laboratory confirmation of the pathogen responsible for the illness, but symptoms are suggestive of norovirus. Often in norovirus outbreaks, no laboratory testing is done. The exact food or drink item that caused the illness has not been identified, though this is not uncommon for norovirus outbreaks where multiple food items may be contaminated.

The Health Department adds, “The restaurant is working cooperatively with Public Health; they closed on January 17 to allow time to complete a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the restaurant.” Department staff will revisit the restaurant before clearing it to re-open. Full details on its investigation are here.

9 Replies to "King County Public Health closes Pho Aroma temporarily after illness outbreak"

  • Rusty January 18, 2018 (6:26 pm)
    Sorry to hear this, as they are in my opinion the best pho in town. Hopefully they can get everything sanitized and be back up soon. I had norovirus last year, it’s no fun at all.

    • JanS January 18, 2018 (8:05 pm)
      Rusty, have had it, and I agree about the no fun….awful  disease, for sure :(

  • AS January 18, 2018 (6:43 pm)
    Oh man, we got pho takeout from there two nights ago.  Will they be saying later what the food or issue was?  

  • Deo January 18, 2018 (6:50 pm)
    I ate there on Monday and feel fine.   Given the timing described, with two employees experiencing symptoms  after the customers’  visit, and the fact that testing was not done for pathogens, I wonder if the visiting customers may have already been exposed to a virus from another source.   So many opportunities for exposure and, unfortunately, sharing viruses these days. Glad to hear precautions are being taken, as this is my favorite place for Pho as well as other great dishes they offer.

    • That's an Odd Take January 18, 2018 (8:12 pm)
      You’re alleging that the customers made the employees sick? That’s an odd take. Regardless, the county’s suggestion to sanitize the kitchen is smart in either case. It’s a shame that restaurants can’t handle this discreetly. I know the Pho Aroma people have earned their good reputation and haven’t had anything like this happen since they’ve been in business.

      • Lisa January 18, 2018 (8:34 pm)
        Where does it say the customers were the ones who made the employees sick?

  • Barbara January 18, 2018 (6:55 pm)
    We love Pho Aroma and are  so sorry to hear they have fallen victim to this virus.  My husband and sister- in- law contrated it on a family cruise.  The sanitation should take care of it and then we will be back to patronise a favorite restaurant!!

  • Tc January 18, 2018 (8:08 pm)
    Is there a way to contact king county health? My wife and I live around the block and her and her mother ate there on the 15th. My wife got sick and would like to report.

  • Phineas Crispin Fennell January 18, 2018 (8:50 pm)
    Well, that explains it. My wife and I ate there at the end of last week with our two toddlers. The kids were fine (thank goodness), but it was a rough weekend for the adults. The fact that the kids didn’t get sick makes me suspect the pho as the source. The kids shared a rice dish. We have always loved the food and the staff at that place.  I imagine that it will be the safest place to eat in the city after this misfortune. 

