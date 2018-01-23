West Seattle, Washington

In case of big earthquake or other disaster, here’s where to go in West Seattle

January 23, 2018 12:42 pm
3 COMMENTS
 Preparedness | West Seattle news

After that early-morning 7.9-magnitude Gulf of Alaska earthquake, we want to remind you about the West Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs – shown on the map above (and here – plus there’s a list under the map on this page, as well as printable files). Memorize the location of the one nearest your home, and be sure your loved ones know about it too. Each is a spot, maintained by volunteers, that would be set up for neighborhood communication in case of catastrophe (a big earthquake is the most likely, in our region). Government leaders have long been warning that resources will be overwhelmed if something major happens, so neighbors have to be ready to help each other – and these are the places where that help will be coordinated. If you’re not near one, here’s how to get one going in your area.

  • JCW January 23, 2018 (1:54 pm)
    Are there no locations in White Center? Or is the map limited by city boundaries?

  • San Juan de Fuca's ghost January 23, 2018 (10:00 pm)
    Well I for one do hope that the whole of West Seattle is left underwater on the bases of being too popular and less majestic as the beloved Whidbey.

    — kidding.

    I know West Seattle will be a resilient defender of this fort we all call home. 

    All, be safe and prepared.

