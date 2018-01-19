West Seattle, Washington

20 Saturday

44℉

HOUSE ON THE MOVE: Nickel Bros plans Alki ‘rescue’ tonight

January 19, 2018 12:40 pm
|      20 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

12:40 PM: Seven weeks after moving an old log house across West Seattle, the “house-rescuing” firm Nickel Bros is about to save another local house. The 55-year-old house in our photo, at 1262 Alki SW, will be trucked off the site around midnight tonight and taken to a barge that will be waiting at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. That means road and parking restrictions for a few early-morning hours – you might already have seen the signs. From here, Nickel Bros tells us, this house will be going to a new owner in British Columbia. It would otherwise have been demolished to make way for the new SolTerra development that’s planned for the site; Nickel Bros says the developer asked them to try to find new owners for other houses at the project site too (including the one in the background of our photo above) – you can see the other listings here.

8:09 PM: In comments, readers have pointed out that this is the former home of Fred and Marjorie Dau, best remembered for Admiralty House Antiques (which closed in 2013 in the North Admiral building that now holds the restaurant Mioposto). We will be on Alki Avenue later tonight to cover the move.

Share This

20 Replies to "HOUSE ON THE MOVE: Nickel Bros plans Alki 'rescue' tonight"

  • Amy January 19, 2018 (1:06 pm)
    Reply

    Will you be covering the move in real time tonight? 

    • WSB January 19, 2018 (1:38 pm)
      Reply

      Currently planning to!

  • HelperMonkey January 19, 2018 (2:24 pm)
    Reply

    neat! way to go, Nickels Bros. It’s so nice to see a house saved rather than demolished. 

  • Jennifer January 19, 2018 (2:51 pm)
    Reply

    I find it sad that 3 more houses are going to be replaced with condos. I know it’s just how things are now but I wish we could keep a little bit of our old character and not add even more people to an already highly populated area. 

    • WSB January 19, 2018 (2:53 pm)
      Reply

      They’re currently on the books as apartments.

    • CapHillisbetter January 19, 2018 (3:38 pm)
      Reply

      Jennifer, typically a city is pretty populated :) 

      • WestSeaLifer January 19, 2018 (5:56 pm)
        Reply

        Says someone who either doesn’t know or doesn’t care about the history or culture of the neighborhood. CapHill is another of my beloved Seattle neighborhoods that is rapidly losing both it’s history and culture. 

    • T January 19, 2018 (8:05 pm)
      Reply

      I agree Jennifer.

  • sc January 19, 2018 (2:51 pm)
    Reply

    I watched the move of the house that was on 42nd a few years ago. It was really interesting but it was cold!

  • valvashon January 19, 2018 (3:07 pm)
    Reply

    Love to see a Mid-Century Modern house saved!  Although it looks as if it has suffered a remodel at some time- it’s hard to tell and there are no historic pictures on the Parcel Viewer website.  Anybody have any history on this one?

  • Delridge Believer January 19, 2018 (3:18 pm)
    Reply

    Nice to see a mid-century getting the moving love.   Definitely worth looking at the picture on the Nickels Bros listing.

    • sam-c January 19, 2018 (4:24 pm)
      Reply

      Wow, gorgeous ! 

  • GeneseeNative January 19, 2018 (3:57 pm)
    Reply

     New buildings will probably be apartments. A realtor friend of mine said that after all the problems with leaky condos-which leaked because the builders built as fast as they could with the cheapest labor and materials they could get the regulators FINALLY held developers and builders accountable for the quality of their construction. Rather than stand by their work they’re choosing to build apartments. If the condo market does come back all that will happen is that the existing apartments will be “converted” and the renters will have to buy, or move. Its happened before.

  • John January 19, 2018 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    I may be mistaken but I think this was Fred Dau’s home. I was a student of his at Denny. Mr Dau and Mr Voris offered me a job selling popcorn at their Pike Place Market Antique store in mid 1960s. Lots of good memories in a way different time.

    • Joseph Maio January 19, 2018 (6:59 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, this home belonged to Fred and Margie Dau. Worked with Marge at Pacific NW Bell years ago. Two of the sweetest people ever. My favorite house on the beach. So glad it was saved. 

    • T January 19, 2018 (8:08 pm)
      Reply

      I knew them when they operated Admiralty Antiques. It was always great to visit with them.

  • Onion January 19, 2018 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

     perhaps nickel bros could move the c &p house to an alternate location. the current and future owners would get full value, and the community and c&p folks would keep our community institution. Win-win all the way around.

  • Leslie Butler January 19, 2018 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    Yes,  I’m certain that is Fred Dau’s house.  Remember him fondly from Denny in the 70s.  Lovely man, fab house.  Great to see it saved!

    • WSB January 19, 2018 (6:49 pm)
      Reply

      Wow, thanks for sharing that. King County records confirm it. I was just looking up my interview with Mr. Dau from before the closure of Admiralty House Antiques in 2013 – not long before he died – before citing that site in a comment on another story, as a case in which a developer purchased a parcel and saved a building on it while developing the rest.

  • Melinda January 19, 2018 (7:23 pm)
    Reply

    What about the house from the movie “up” in Ballard??? WILL SOMEONE SAVE IT?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann