UPDATE: House fire on 39th SW, 1 man in critical condition

(This photo and next by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

8:06 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” just arriving in the 4000 block of 39th SW [map] for a possible house fire.

8:12 AM: Per scanner, at least one injured person has been found. They’re calling for more units.

(This and next photo by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

8:19 AM: This is affecting traffic nearby – SFD is asking for SPD help at 40th/Andover.

8:26 AM: The man brought out of the house is described as around 50 years old and seriously injured, with burns. He will be taken to Harborview. The house is extensively damaged; our crew is there now and we are adding photos.

(This photo and next by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

8:42 AM: We’re waiting for an official update from SFD’s public-information officer, who’s at the scene. The fire itself appears to be largely out.

8:58 AM: Capt. Shata Stephenson tells us the man, who is believed to be 55 to 60 years old, was in critical condition as he was being taken to Harborview; life-saving measures started even before the medic unit left. The fire itself was put out relatively quickly, thanks to fast work by neighbors in spotting the smoke and flames and calling 911. SFD’s investigator is working to find out how it started.

9:45 AM: Added above, video of Capt. Stephenson’s briefing. We will update if/when more information about the fire victim and/or cause becomes available.