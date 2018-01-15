West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

UPDATE: House fire on 39th SW, 1 man in critical condition

January 15, 2018 8:06 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(This photo and next by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

8:06 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” just arriving in the 4000 block of 39th SW [map] for a possible house fire.

8:12 AM: Per scanner, at least one injured person has been found. They’re calling for more units.

(This and next photo by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

8:19 AM: This is affecting traffic nearby – SFD is asking for SPD help at 40th/Andover.

8:26 AM: The man brought out of the house is described as around 50 years old and seriously injured, with burns. He will be taken to Harborview. The house is extensively damaged; our crew is there now and we are adding photos.

(This photo and next by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

8:42 AM: We’re waiting for an official update from SFD’s public-information officer, who’s at the scene. The fire itself appears to be largely out.

8:58 AM: Capt. Shata Stephenson tells us the man, who is believed to be 55 to 60 years old, was in critical condition as he was being taken to Harborview; life-saving measures started even before the medic unit left. The fire itself was put out relatively quickly, thanks to fast work by neighbors in spotting the smoke and flames and calling 911. SFD’s investigator is working to find out how it started.

9:45 AM: Added above, video of Capt. Stephenson’s briefing. We will update if/when more information about the fire victim and/or cause becomes available.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire on 39th SW, 1 man in critical condition"

  • Ade Bateman January 15, 2018 (8:08 am)
    Reply

    Huge amount of smoke. Ash falling at 44th & Andover. Hope everyone is okay.

  • Xana January 15, 2018 (8:17 am)
    Reply

    Yes saw the thick smoke sure hope everyone’s okay 

  • na January 15, 2018 (8:22 am)
    Reply

    It smells smoky in North Admiral as well.  I’m not sure if this is from wood burning fires or the fire in this story.

  • Neighbor January 15, 2018 (8:46 am)
    Reply

    Hope the man is okay, so glad they were able to get him out – the smoke plumes were so high… 

    • WSB January 15, 2018 (8:48 am)
      Reply

      Sounded very serious, but he is on the way to HMC now and they’re certainly doing everything they can. We are awaiting the official briefing from SFD for more information on that and on the fire. – TR

      • WSB January 15, 2018 (8:58 am)
        Reply

        …adding to the story but the man who was inside the house is the only person who was hurt and he is in critical condition – TR

