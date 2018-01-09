HOLIDAY POSTSCRIPT: How the first-ever West Seattle Gingerbread House Contest went

The collage is from the organizers of the first-ever West Seattle Gingerbread House Contest, who want to show you how it turned out:

We’d like to say a huge thank you to the makers of these incredibly charming gingerbread houses, each showing so much imagination, craftsmanship, and honoring the West Seattle places and experiences that they love. Our makers are:

Brownie Troop 41169 (7 and 8 year olds)

Troop Leaders: Noirin Lynch and Angela Gilbert,

“Outdoor Fun and S’mores at Camp Long”

Devon Porter and Anabelle Watt,

“A Wildcat Winter” — West Seattle High School

Lillian Szugyi,

“Our Wonderful West Seattle Community at CrossFit Loft”

There is still time to see these sweet and clever creations. Husky Deli will have them in the window until January 13th.

Thank you for making this a very successful first year!

Warmly, The Log House Museum, Husky Deli, and NW Art and Frame