HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Next round of toll talk

January 11, 2018 3:29 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 Highway 99 tunnel | Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSDOT photo from December, southbound tunnel portal)

As reported on Wednesday, the Highway 99 tunnel might be ready to open this fall, instead of early next year. But the matter of tunnel tolls hasn’t been settled yet. The Washington State Transportation Commission, which has to set the rates, will talk about it again next Wednesday afternoon. This time, the focus will be on listening to feedback from the city, county, and port. They’re on the WSTC agenda for 1 pm Wednesday (January 17th) in Olympia. The commission won’t be making a decision before September, but there is public comment at day’s end on Wednesday (4:45 pm), and there will be opportunities when there’s a formal tolling proposal this summer. If you want to comment to the commission sooner, here’s how. (Backstory: Here’s our previous update on the tolling issue.)

2 Replies to "HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Next round of toll talk"

  • gxnx January 11, 2018 (5:15 pm)
    Reply

    Peak times 4am to 11pm

    West Seattle Bridge toll $10-50 

    99 toll- $20-$70

    Highway 509-$20 all times

    Road blocks at 35th Roxbury – W.Seattle resident have to show IDs, pay $500/yr to go thru and non resident pays $10 each way

    Welcome to the Island of West Seattle.

  • Bad DNA January 11, 2018 (8:20 pm)
    Reply

    GXNX, You forgot about the bicycles and parking in the promised land…

    Bicycles should pay $2.50 per mile and $4.50 an hour to park your car  anywhere in West Seattle. Alki and the Junction are $10.00 an hour.

    What about the Bus riders, They should have to pay extra…

    With all this extra money for the promised land, what could we spend it on?

    A dome, so we can regulate the sun and rain fall. lol

