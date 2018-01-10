West Seattle, Washington

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: It ‘could open … as soon as this fall’

January 10, 2018 5:29 pm
(Northbound deck inside Highway 99 tunnel – WSDOT photo from last week)

WSDOT‘s newest Highway 99 tunnel update is out, and the state says that Seattle Tunnel Partners‘ newest schedule indicates “the tunnel could open to drivers as soon as this fall.” They’re not ready to estimate a date yet, and WSDOT notes that a “significant amount of work remains between now and tunnel opening,” but it’s getting closer. And WSDOT’s update includes the reminder that when “the tunnel is ready to open, SR 99 through downtown Seattle will be closed to traffic for approximately three weeks” so that connections can be finalized. You can read the entire update here.

P.S. As we’ve been reminding you in the morning traffic/transportation updates, the Battery Street Tunnel will be closed for four hours this Saturday morning, 6-10 am, for an inspection related to its future decommissioning

  • Smittytheclown January 10, 2018 (6:38 pm)
    Very cool.  I just hope they announce the 3-week period (no tunnel and no viaduct) sooner rather than later!  I need to put in for vacation at that time….

  • TJ January 10, 2018 (6:58 pm)
    Cool. I will be avoiding it and it’s toll. Not a affordability problem for me, just the principle of the thing. And btw, they need to say right now that the toll will be removed once the tunnel is paid off. 

    • Alki Resident January 10, 2018 (7:50 pm)
      Lol, you must be new to this state. Nothing gets paid off and you’ll never know the balance.

  • Trickycoolj January 10, 2018 (8:28 pm)
    Finally. The reason I moved from Northgate to West Seattle….  six years ago. Didn’t want to pay a toll from Northgate to Boeing Field. 

