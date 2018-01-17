HIGHER FARES? Possible increase for Sound Transit Express buses

Fare changes are under consideration for Sound Transit Express buses, including Route 560, which serves West Seattle. One option – a flat fare, whether you are riding the bus through one zone or two – would mean a fare increase for Route 560 and other one-zone riders:

They’re taking comments right now via a survey, via e-mail (fares@soundtransit.org), and by phone (866-940-4387). A public hearing is planned too – noon Thursday, February 1 in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom at Union Station (401 S. Jackson St.).