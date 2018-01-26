Happy 30th anniversary, Alki Bike and Board! New WSB sponsor

Alki Bike and Board is celebrating its 30th anniversary of family ownership, and has joined the WSB sponsor team for the occasion. Here’s what proprietor Stu Hennessey wants you to know about his Admiral District business:

It has been 30 years since the Hennessey family bought what was the Alki Bike Shop on Alki Beach. Since those days, much has changed, including the location. In 1991, the bike shop moved to the Admiral District for easier customer access and a bigger building. The name Alki stayed with the company as they settled into the current location at 2606 California Ave. SW.

In the meantime, much has changed about bicycle use, and the need for a simpler and healthier way to get in and out of West Seattle became the foundation of bicycling in West Seattle. The shop that once sponsored competitive athletes now serves the growing population of daily commuters, family riders, and baby boomers who have changed their riding style as they get older.

Being one of the first Electric Bike shops in a city that has a lot of hills, Alki Bike and Board has created what is now known as a Seattle Proof Electric Bike that will handle Seattle’s hilly terrain without wearing out in a short time.

Every January, the Alki Bike and Board repair shop offers half-price bike tuneups through March 1st. This is a good time to get ready for spring before the repair rush gets fully started.

The Hennessey family members that you will meet when you visit the shop include Julian Hennessey, his mom Gabi Hennessey, and dad Stu Hennessey. Another son, Patrick Hennessey, now lives in Leavenworth, Washington, where he has become a leader in promoting a variety of year- round outdoor sports that include downhill mountain biking and speed kite-flying.

The Hennesseys are the fourth owners of the Alki namesake bike shop since it was first opened by Rex Clark in 1936.

Alki Bike and Board is at 2606 California SW, online at alkibikeandboard.com.

