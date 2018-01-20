VIDEO: Nickel Bros moves house from 1262 Alki SW, B.C.-bound

12:40 AM: We’re in the 1200 block of Alki SW, where – as we reported Friday afternoon – the structure-moving specialists of Nickel Bros are moving another West Seattle house that otherwise would be destined for demolition.

This time, it’s 1262 Alki SW, one of the beach houses on what’s now the future site of SolTerra’s development Perch. The house is being towed by a truck, foot by foot, off the lot, in the start-stop-start mode right now, and once it’s in the middle of Alki Avenue – which will be closed for the operation – it’ll be taken to Don Armeni Boat Ramp and put on a barge. Eventual destination: New site in B.C. Updates to come!

12:58 AM: The house is now fully off the lot and on the road.

1:08 AM: We’re on the way to Don Armeni to check the progress from the end of the route. Above, what the house looked like as it passed – two stories, compared to the single-story log house the same company moved cross-peninsula last month, so literally a larger undertaking. And as noted in our afternoon preview, commenters pointed out that this house does have history – until a few years ago, it was home of Fred and Marjorie Dau, owners of Admiralty House Antiques (2141 California SW, where Mioposto is now). She died in 2013; he closed the shop later that year, and died in 2014.

1:27 AM: Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo above, an overhead view as the house – built in 1962, according to county Assessor’s Office records – passed Luna/Anchor Park.

1:57 AM: After a brief return to HQ, we’re back in the Don Armeni vicinity, and the house is too. It’s on Harbor Avenue just outside the entrance to the boat-ramp park and the road is fully blocked there, which is a surprise to drivers arriving where we’re idling just before the roadblock.

2:21 AM: The house is now in the Don Armeni lot and the road is open again.

2:37 AM: Looks like part two of the operation will be a while, and the barge is not at the ramp yet, so we are going to check back in a few hours. (High tide is at 7:30 am.)

7:45 AM: Thanks to Richard for this photo taken minutes ago:

(added) And thanks to the anonymous reader who sent this photo: