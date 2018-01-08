West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

HAPPENING NOW: Celebration for and with Swedish Automotive, West Seattle Autoworks owners

January 8, 2018 6:30 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle people

As previewed in our West Seattle Monday highlights list: You’re invited to stop by Tap Station (southeast corner of 35th/Kenyon) before 8 pm for an open house/celebration of new beginnings for the founders and new owners of Swedish Automotive across the street and West Seattle Autoworks a few blocks north on 35th (both WSB sponsors). As we reported the week after Christmas, Swedish Automotive founders Dave Winters and Sandra Wanstall are retiring:

They have sold their business to Todd Ainsworth and Chris Christensen, who founded WS Autoworks in 2010 in the space Swedish vacated to move to its then-new, bigger, greener location (right across 35th from the site of tonight’s celebration). Chris will continue to co-own WS Autoworks, but now with its lead tech Nathen Huie, who has long worked with Chris and Todd. Everyone’s welcome to stop by and join tonight’s open-house-style celebration.

2 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Celebration for and with Swedish Automotive, West Seattle Autoworks owners"

  • kjb January 8, 2018 (7:48 pm)
    Reply

    What a great party! Thank you Dave and Sandra, you will be missed.

  • Chuck Houston January 8, 2018 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

     I’ve had numerous cars serviced by both companies (with great satisfaction) Wishing everyone involved continued success and community support. 

