GRATITUDE: Words of thanks for everyone who helped catch dog on the run

January 14, 2018 6:32 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
That’s Murphy. He was on the loose for a while today until some helpful people rescued him, and his person Gina wanted to go wide with the words of thanks:

We would just like to thank everyone in the Junction and those on the West Seattle Bridge around 2 pm today who helped catch our dog, Murphy. He was spooked by another dog and got away.

I’m so thankful for everyone who assisted in some way.

Gina explained in response to our followup question that Murphy ran all the way from the Junction Starbucks to the bridge!

3 Replies to "GRATITUDE: Words of thanks for everyone who helped catch dog on the run"

  • KD January 14, 2018 (6:47 pm)
    That’s quite the distance for those little legs!

    btw.. what IS it with the Junction Starbucks this weekend? Quite the vortex of activity! At least this was a ‘good’ runner and outcome. (As opposed to the running purse snatchers).

  • JW January 14, 2018 (6:56 pm)
    What a cutie pie 🐾🐾 Happy to hear he’s safe 

  • Chelle January 14, 2018 (7:37 pm)
    So glad Murphy is safe and sound at home. 

