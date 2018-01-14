GRATITUDE: Words of thanks for everyone who helped catch dog on the run

That’s Murphy. He was on the loose for a while today until some helpful people rescued him, and his person Gina wanted to go wide with the words of thanks:

We would just like to thank everyone in the Junction and those on the West Seattle Bridge around 2 pm today who helped catch our dog, Murphy. He was spooked by another dog and got away. I’m so thankful for everyone who assisted in some way.

Gina explained in response to our followup question that Murphy ran all the way from the Junction Starbucks to the bridge!