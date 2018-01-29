GOOD TIME, GOOD CAUSE: ‘Fund the Future’ in Highland Park

Saturday night, you’re invited to have a good time for a good cause – a big party with food, drink, and one of the coolest “photo booth” settings ever, all for the Highland Park Elementary PTA, which shares this announcement:

The Highland Park Elementary PTA is putting on our first-ever auction, and we need your help! Our event is less than a week away, February 3rd, and we’ve sold only 61 out of 150 tickets.

An energetic and resourceful group of parents got together to organize our ‘Fund the Future’ auction – featuring delicious food from Joanie’s Catering, tasty cocktails, a ton of items up for bid, games, and a DeLorean. Yes, a DeLorean! Dressing up in costume from your favorite era is encouraged (bonus points for working in the ‘Back to the Future’ theme). Need childcare? Lil’ Bug Studio is showing their support by offering a Parents’ Night Out during the event so your school-aged children can have a fun night out too.

Fundraising is an essential job of any PTA, but a significant challenge at a school where over three quarters of our students come from low-income families. While the Highland Park PTA’s budgetary needs are just a fraction of more affluent schools, we still need to raise funds so we can provide enrichment opportunities for our amazing students, support our hardworking staff, and bring all of our families into the school through events.

We just brought the Science On Wheels program to our school and every student spent a memorable day exploring astronomy. We are beginning construction on a 4-year-old project to build a playground and in two months students will have play structures for the first time. We are trying to make sure our 5th graders have the opportunity for a transformational outdoor experience at IslandWood.

Help us continue this impactful work by going to our party! You can find out more about ‘Fund the Future’ at our blog, and tickets are available for purchase at Brown Paper Tickets. If you can’t make the event, please consider helping our 5th graders get to IslandWood.

Be the lightning that powers our school family into the future!