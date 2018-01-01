Funeral Mass on Thursday for Janis D. Logan, 1940-2017

Family and friends will gather Thursday in memory of Janis D. Logan. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Longtime West Seattle resident Janis Darlene Logan passed away in her home on December 27, 2017, after a long illness. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 23, 1940, and moved to Washington after WWII. She met and married the love of her life, Mead Logan, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was blessed to have 3 children who all survive her: Kevin, Derek (Pam), and Erin Guffey (Mike). Additionally, she had 5 grand-children – Nicole (JR), Johanna, Aidan, Ally, and Annabel – along with 2 great-grandchildren, RJ and Logan.

Janis was a parishioner at Holy Rosary in West Seattle for many years and filled many volunteer roles, the most special one as a Eucharistic Minister. She served those parishioners who were homebound and in her last couple of years, participated in the sacrament in her own home thanks to other visiting Eucharistic Ministers.

Janis spent many years volunteering at Holy Rosary School as 4 of her grandchildren attended. She also ran “Granny’s” day care, providing day-to-day caregiving to her grandchildren. She was giving of herself in so many ways and has created many lasting memories for her family.

Janis was often the life of the party and loved to host gatherings in her home. She loved to celebrate all holidays and events with gusto, often embracing the décor of the season. She always had matching paper plates, napkins, and table décor. Most special are the family get-togethers she hosted over the years. There was lots of love and laughter shared as bets were placed on how late Janis would actually be to start the party.

Please join her family and friends at Holy Rosary Church for her funeral mass on Thursday, January 4th, at 9:00 am. A reception will follow in the parish reception room.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you donate to your favorite charity. They would like to thank Father Oakland and Howden-Kennedy, who have been most helpful during this time.