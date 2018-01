3:52 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” on the way to a possible house fire in the 3400 block of 60th SW [map]. More to come.

3:57 PM: SFD units on the scene report that it’s a kitchen fire, and they’re dismissing most of the responders.

4:12 PM: Just arrived and verified, kitchen fire, out, and remaining crews are getting ready to leave. No injuries reported.