UPDATE: Residents escape house fire on 14th SW in Highland Park

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand unless otherwise credited)

12:12 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is arriving at a house that’s on fire in the 7700 block of 14th SW near Holden [map].

12:17 AM: The first units to arrive report flames and heavy smoke from what’s described as a 3-story house.

12:22 AM: More engines are being sent.

12:35 AM: Just added first photos sent by our photographer, who says flames and smoke can still be seen pouring from the house.

Via scanner, we’ve heard firefighters say they’ve finished searching and have not found any victims in the house.

12:59 AM: SFD’s public-information officer Kristin Tinsley has arrived at the scene. She confirms no injuries are reported so far. Meantime, two nearby residents have sent photos – this first one via text:

This is via e-mail from Bryan:

1:11 AM: SFD tells us 4 people were home when the fire started. They all got out OK, no one hurt. SFD isn’t certain yet if more people live at the house. The Red Cross is being called to help. (Added – our video of spokesperson Tinsley’s briefing:)

Fire’s still not out, one hour after initial dispatch.

1:18 AM: The fire is now declared officially “under control.”

1:29 AM: And now they’re describing the fire 90+-percent out. Meantime, the people for whom they’re calling for Red Cross assistance are described as 3 women and 3 men, all adults.

2:05 AM: SFD has dismissed some of its crews. Investigators will be working to try to figure out the cause – we’ll have updates later this morning.