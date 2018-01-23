FOR FAMILIES: Seattle Public Schools high-school-science meeting here Thursday

Thanks to Seattle Schools Community Forum for spotlighting this: One of four meetings around the city to talk about changes in high-school-science education is happening this Thursday in West Seattle. It’s of particular interest to parents/guardians of this year’s freshmen and middle schoolers – among the changes, more science credits are required, starting with the Class of 2021, and a new science exam is planned for future juniors. The local meeting is Thursday (January 25th) at the Chief Sealth International High School library (2600 SW Thistle), 7-8:30 pm.