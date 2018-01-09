West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: You can see The Swinery’s ‘mystery’ TV appearance this Friday

January 9, 2018 12:17 pm
(WSB photo from October)

The then-mystery TV show that was being shot at The Swinery on the day we took that photo last October – when a small sign warned visitors that entering the shop might put them on camera – is no longer a mystery. Pamela sends word that the crew was there for an episode of “The Grill Dads” that will be shown on Food Network this Friday night. It’s one of three stops in the episode; the listing says that in the Swinery segment, you’ll see The Grill Dads “cure and fry up some house-made pork belly and bacon for a spectacular BLT sandwich.” The other two segments were shot in Wyoming and Minnesota.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: You can see The Swinery's 'mystery' TV appearance this Friday"

  • Pelicans January 9, 2018 (6:44 pm)
    Looks like it’s on at 12:30a.m. Saturday morning, and is a repeat.

    • WSB January 9, 2018 (7:02 pm)
      The link above says 9:30 pm Friday, repeated at 12:30 am Saturday (a few hours later), but because cable and satellite viewers may be following different schedules, I just linked rather than suggesting specific times.

