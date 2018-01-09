FOLLOWUP: You can see The Swinery’s ‘mystery’ TV appearance this Friday

(WSB photo from October)

The then-mystery TV show that was being shot at The Swinery on the day we took that photo last October – when a small sign warned visitors that entering the shop might put them on camera – is no longer a mystery. Pamela sends word that the crew was there for an episode of “The Grill Dads” that will be shown on Food Network this Friday night. It’s one of three stops in the episode; the listing says that in the Swinery segment, you’ll see The Grill Dads “cure and fry up some house-made pork belly and bacon for a spectacular BLT sandwich.” The other two segments were shot in Wyoming and Minnesota.