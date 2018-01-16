West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: What SDOT says about the recurring Admiral/California signal trouble

January 16, 2018 3:33 pm
After the Admiral/California stoplight went into flashing-red mode again over the 3-day weekend – far from the first time – we promised to follow up today to see what SDOT is going to do about it. Here’s what SDOT spokesperson Karen Westing found out from the department’s Transportation Operations staff:

This signal you’re referring to is one of our older ones (circa 1980s), which explains why it’s been acting up recently. Our Transportation Operations team has been troubleshooting the problem and did a fix this weekend that they think will solve the issue. If it doesn’t hold, then we’ll replace the signal in the next few months.

If you do see a problem at this or any other signal, please report it as soon as you can. During regular business hours, SDOT has a hotline at 206-684-ROAD; the rest of the time, the 24-hour dispatch number for urgent problems is 206-386-1218.

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: What SDOT says about the recurring Admiral/California signal trouble"

  • c January 16, 2018 (4:56 pm)
    It’s such a good thing it is not a major intersection  :)

  • MJ January 16, 2018 (6:06 pm)
    Its time SDoT upgraded the signal to current technology, and while they are at it tie the signal with the ones at 41st and 42nd to provide coordination.

  • West Seattle Hipster January 16, 2018 (7:29 pm)
    If SDOT is taking care of the issue, I am sure everything will work out fine.

  • MJ January 16, 2018 (7:42 pm)
    WSH – and pigs can fly!

