FOLLOWUP: Services on January 13th for Dotty Hughes

January 3, 2018 9:23 pm
Over the holiday, we reported the passing of Dotty Hughes, known by many for her community service as well as her management of the Washington Federal branch north of The Junction. We promised an update when there’s information on services – and a family member tells us today that they are set for Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle on Saturday, January 13 – rosary at 10 am, Mass at 11 am, and a reception in the gym at noon. Ms. Hughes was 65 years old.

