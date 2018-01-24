FOLLOWUP: Providence Mount St. Vincent reopening to visitors Thursday

One week ago, we reported that Providence Mount St. Vincent was temporarily not allowing visitors, so it could be “vigilant” in keeping its vulnerable residents safe from this year’s particularly nasty flu. Today, The Mount notified families and others that it will be open to visitors again starting tomorrow. Spokesperson Susan Clark shared a copy of the announcement sent by administrator Charlene Boyd:

We are delighted to report that The Mount will be open to visitors, effective Thursday, Jan. 25th — tomorrow! Thank you so much for your patience during this challenging time.

However, we continue to ask for your support and cooperation as we get back to normal operations. You may visit if you are well. You must wash or sanitize your hands upon entering and leaving The Mount. Sanitized hands are some of our best defenses for preventing flu.

You may not enter The Mount if you are ill. No fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, or vomiting in the last 48 hours prior to visiting The Mount.

We will be resuming house-wide activities gradually over the next few days.

Again, we thank your for your cooperation and patience, and we look forward to seeing you soon.