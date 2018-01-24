West Seattle, Washington

25 Thursday

41℉

FOLLOWUP: Providence Mount St. Vincent reopening to visitors Thursday

January 24, 2018 2:33 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Health | West Seattle news | West Seattle people

One week ago, we reported that Providence Mount St. Vincent was temporarily not allowing visitors, so it could be “vigilant” in keeping its vulnerable residents safe from this year’s particularly nasty flu. Today, The Mount notified families and others that it will be open to visitors again starting tomorrow. Spokesperson Susan Clark shared a copy of the announcement sent by administrator Charlene Boyd:

We are delighted to report that The Mount will be open to visitors, effective Thursday, Jan. 25th — tomorrow! Thank you so much for your patience during this challenging time.

However, we continue to ask for your support and cooperation as we get back to normal operations. You may visit if you are well. You must wash or sanitize your hands upon entering and leaving The Mount. Sanitized hands are some of our best defenses for preventing flu.

You may not enter The Mount if you are ill. No fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, or vomiting in the last 48 hours prior to visiting The Mount.

We will be resuming house-wide activities gradually over the next few days.

Again, we thank your for your cooperation and patience, and we look forward to seeing you soon.

The Mount is an assisted-living and skilled-nursing-care facility and also home to an intergenerational preschool, which has continued operating but had suspended visits between the kids and seniors while flu concern was peaking.

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Providence Mount St. Vincent reopening to visitors Thursday"

  • mom2boys January 24, 2018 (4:24 pm)
    Reply

    While I applaud their reasons…its a residents right to have access to visitors 24/7 365 days a year flu or not.

  • Westseattleite January 24, 2018 (6:16 pm)
    Reply

    Really mom2boys? Is this a necessary post? Would you let your “2 boys” go visit an active influenza patient’s room just so that patient could have their rights satisfied? So grateful to the Mount employees and management who protect our elderly, disabled, children and community. Thankful for WSB for keeping us updated.

  • BeWell January 24, 2018 (10:21 pm)
    Reply

    My mom lives at the Mount. I understand why they tried to keep visitors and volunteers out. Yes, it is difficult for the residents and their family. The flu was a huge epidemic there with the elder residents and the children in the daycare. It even spread to the employees. I’m sure that’s where I got it too. I happened to be visiting the last 2 days they allowed visitors at the beginning of Jan. On both of those days, at least 3 or more residents were taken to the hospital. I know at least a few were due the flu because I know their families and heard the details. The nurses were being requested to so many apartments on the overhead speakers to help the residents, they were literally running in the hallway trying to keep up.  Not sure why the spokespeople for the Mount tried to minimize the severity of situation.  Mom2boys, There are always going to be people that think the rules do not apply to them. Or they think “I’m not that sick” or “my child only has a runny nose, I can’t stay home from work. That’s how it starts and it spreads like wildfire in a community of people with health problems.  Here is a link to how sever this year flu is for children and what to watch for. http://www.king5.com/article/news/health/pediatric-flu-concerns-why-is-the-flu-killing-kids/511215428?c=m&nbsp;   While this can be inconvenient for you and others, it can be deadly to the residents. 

