FOLLOWUP: Police report from Chief Sealth IHS fight that resulted in Friday arrest

As reported here Friday, police were called to Chief Sealth International High School on Thursday and Friday, and we now have the report narrative that was filed after the second incident. The officer who prepared the report wrote that the original dispatch was “Fight at front dome door [at the school]. At least 5 students. No weapons.” Here’s our transcription of the report from there:

I contacted (name redacted) and asked him what had occurred. (Redacted) said “they hit me.” I asked him who it was that hit him and if it was related to yesterday’s incident. (Redacted) only said “(Redacted), and they all left the building.”

When I arrived the school was in lockdown. I responded to the dome area located in front of the school and observed several teachers standing by with (name redacted). I observed (name redacted) who was visibly upset, pacing back and forth, talking on his cell phone, with blood on his hands and nose.

I requested medical assistance from the school secretary and the school nurse arrived and provided (him) with an ice pack for his nose bleed.

I asked Sealth school principal if there was school video and I was told there was. SPD bike squad arrived on scene and assisted with (redacted).

At this time I spoke with administrator (redacted) and asked to view the video. Myself and Officer R. Martinez viewed it and could visibly see four later identified as (four names redacted) in the dome conversing. (Redacted) enters the dome and walks toward an exit. I observed what appeared to be (redacted) talking to (redacted) and (three names redacted) join in the conversation. They walked toward an area that was not visible on video and within seconds came back in view with a fight in progress. I could not determine who the primary aggressor was but did view a physical altercation between (three names redacted).

After viewing the video I asked (name redacted) to see if those students were still present in school and they were. They were all requested to come down to be interviewed.

I spoke with (name redacted) and he stated the following: He was in the dome and saw someone he recognized as being in the fight/disturbance from yesterday. I asked (redacted) if he knew who that person was that he was talking to (later identified as [redacted]) and he said he did not. (Redacted) said he asked (redacted) if he was the one who beat up his friend from yesterday and said (redacted) responded back, “Don’t worry about it. He got what he deserved.” (Redacted) said he was trying to talk to (redacted) about not doing that (fight) when (redacted) started “pushing and swinging on him.” (redacted) said he was punched in the face but not hurt. As I finished interviewing (redacted) the other students involved in the dome were beginning to arrive.

Lt. Strand then came to me and said the suspect was there and had a gray colored sweat jacket on with blood on it. Lt. Strand said (redacted) admitted to being part of the fight, and that he had beat up (redacted).

I proceeded to another office and saw Officer Martinez speaking wth (redacted). I entered the room and Lt. Strand followed, ordering Officer Martinez to effect a lawful arrest of (redacted).

(redacted) was placed into handcuffs without incident by Officer Martinez and transported back to Southwest Precinct.

I remained at Sealth and spoke with (redacted) and (redacted). Both stated that they did not participate in the fight. I also could not see them on video as participants.

I was informed all students who were identified were suspended possibly until Monday, January 29th.

I followed up with (redacted) and inquired why he returned to the school today after being told he was suspended. (Redacted) stated he had homework to complete. (Redacted) stated she specifically told (redacted)’s father he was suspended for today and not to come back. I asked (redacted) if he told (redacted) this and he said he did. (Redacted) told (redacted) and Mr. (redacted) he was now suspended indefinitely, not to return to the school and she would contact Mr. (redacted) later today. I also reminded (redacted) not to return back to Sealth until he was contacted by the school.

I returned to the Southwest Precinct and spoke with (redacted). He said he was defending his friend because he got hit.

I followed up with Capt. Davis and Lt. Smith and informed them of what occurred. I then followed up with Lt. Strand after interviewing (redacted) and it was determined he would be released from SW Precinct.

Officer O’Neil spoke with (redacted)’s father (redacted) and informed him of what occurred at the school today. Mr. (redacted) was not available to pick up (redacted) and gave authorization for (redacted) to walk home. Officer O’Neil gave (redacted) his personal property and released him from the SW Precinct.

As I was writing this report (redacted) telephoned me and stated students from Denny International Middle School and Sealth were now hearing rumors that “(redacted) was bringing kids from (redacted) up to Sealth and one is (redacted).” Possibly (redacted), a former classmate while at Denny who now attends (redacted) HS.”

I was also informed that (redacted) was overheard talking to someone on his cell phone, making threats to (redacted). (Redacted) also said (redacted) had posted a threat on his Snapchat. I requested a picture of the post and submitted it so SW Precinct evidence lockers.

I then relayed this information to Lt. Smith who then requested the Southwest Precinct Anti-Crime Team and Gang Unit to be present in the area of Chief Sealth. I then completed this report.