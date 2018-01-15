FOLLOWUP: PCC-site project update, one week after demolition start

(WSB photo taken this morning)

One week after we showed you the long-awaited start of demolition at the former West Seattle PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) site – which will become the Luna Apartments/new PCC mixed-use development – we have updates. A spokesperson for site owner/developer Madison Development Group sent an official announcement this morning that the project is under way. It included this new information:

-The 25,000-square-foot store and 108 apartments are expected to open “by late summer 2019”

-The apartments will be a “mix of studio and one-bedroom” units, that will “include 27 apartments available at affordable rates between 50 to 80 percent of area median income under the City of Seattle’s Multifamily Property Tax Exemption program”

-The interior designer is Two 9 Design. (As previously reported, Hewitt is the architect; Chinn Construction is the general contractor)



(From March 2017 Design Review meeting – California SW-facing side of the project proposal by Hewitt Architects)

This is Madison’s third West Seattle project, after Spruce in The Junction and Element 42 in Admiral. (Both of those projects were initiated by other developers, then stalled, and were taken over and built by Madison. Luna/PCC has been a Madison project from the start; MDG bought the site two and a half years ago.)