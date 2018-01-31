FOLLOWUP: Opening day for Olympia Coffee in West Seattle

(Photo courtesy Olympia Coffee)

We reported back on Monday that the long-awaited Olympia Coffee shop in West Seattle was close to opening and expecting to make an announcement soon. That arrived this morning, saying this is opening day:

Olympia Coffee Roasting Co announces today the opening of their new cafe at 3840 California Ave SW. Hours are Monday to Friday 6 am to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday 7 am to 6 pm.

The neighborhood cafe is Olympia Coffee Roasting Co’s fourth location. However, it’s their first retail store in the city of Seattle.

Olympia Coffee Roasting Co’s award-winning Fair for All coffees will be brewed with La Marzocco Strada AV customized by legendary craftsman Jacob Elul-Blake with Pantechnicon Designs, Fetco Batch Brewed coffee, and pour-over options with Kalita Wave brewers.

Pastries are from The Bakehouse 55. Olympia Coffee will be The Bakehouse 55’s first customer in the city of Seattle. Their namesake 55 layers of butter and dough are born from a sourdough starter, adding a more complex delicious pairing with coffee.

Design and Construction by The Artisans Group with respect to Olympia Coffee’s brand and aesthetic. This is the third retail store that Olympia Coffee has constructed using all sustainably sourced materials working with Windfall Lumber.