FOLLOWUP: How Metro plans to reroute C Line, Route 116 buses during road closure south of Fauntleroy ferry dock

January 31, 2018 7:52 pm
That sign is on the corner of Fauntleroy and Trenton, which is now confirmed as part of the reroute for buses once SDOT starts its two weeks of work – announced Monday – closing the intersection of Fauntleroy/Wildwood, just south of the ferry terminal. Metro has now finalized the reroute plan for the C Line and Route 116 buses, and has published it here (PDF). The project replacing some of the road panels and adding a curb ramp is scheduled to start next Monday, lasting up to two weeks.

