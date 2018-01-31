FOLLOWUP: How Metro plans to reroute C Line, Route 116 buses during road closure south of Fauntleroy ferry dock

That sign is on the corner of Fauntleroy and Trenton, which is now confirmed as part of the reroute for buses once SDOT starts its two weeks of work – announced Monday – closing the intersection of Fauntleroy/Wildwood, just south of the ferry terminal. Metro has now finalized the reroute plan for the C Line and Route 116 buses, and has published it here (PDF). The project replacing some of the road panels and adding a curb ramp is scheduled to start next Monday, lasting up to two weeks.