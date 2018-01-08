UPDATE: Demolition, finally, at West Seattle PCC-and-apartments project site

And some teardown video at old @PCC – new store in new mixed-use building next year pic.twitter.com/LI8swERKhn — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 8, 2018

(WSB video substituted 11:14 am for originally published photo)

FIRST REPORT, 10:41 AM: Seven months after the West Seattle PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) closure at its once-and-future site – demolition is finally beginning. We just went to the site to confirm after a tip, and indeed, the demolition equipment is there and the crew confirmed they are about to get going. (First, they have to haul one last store fixture out.) Though there have been lots of rumors, when we last checked on the project three weeks ago, it was reiterated that they were just waiting for permits. PCC is a tenant at the site owned by Madison Development Group, which is building 100+ apartments as well as the new, larger store.

11:13 AM UPDATE: The building teardown is now under way. Video substituted atop the story.

3:33 PM: This video is from less than an hour ago, right after the two excavators now on site brought down the west wall:

Update on @PCC / apartments project site demolition – west wall of old store just came down. pic.twitter.com/lUiboJjf3U — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 8, 2018

The new building will cover the site of the old store and the parking lot to the south of it, but not the southwest lot west of the alley – that has different zoning and is to be kept as surface parking, in addition to two levels of parking beneath the building.



(From Design Review in March 2017: California SW-facing side of the project; rendering by Hewitt Architects)

ADDED 4 PM: Aerial view from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli:

PCC told us last month that they’re expecting to open next year. (Construction of a project of this size typically takes a year to a year and a half.)