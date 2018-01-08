West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

45℉

UPDATE: Demolition, finally, at West Seattle PCC-and-apartments project site

January 8, 2018 10:41 am
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(WSB video substituted 11:14 am for originally published photo)

FIRST REPORT, 10:41 AM: Seven months after the West Seattle PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) closure at its once-and-future site – demolition is finally beginning. We just went to the site to confirm after a tip, and indeed, the demolition equipment is there and the crew confirmed they are about to get going. (First, they have to haul one last store fixture out.) Though there have been lots of rumors, when we last checked on the project three weeks ago, it was reiterated that they were just waiting for permits. PCC is a tenant at the site owned by Madison Development Group, which is building 100+ apartments as well as the new, larger store.

11:13 AM UPDATE: The building teardown is now under way. Video substituted atop the story.

3:33 PM: This video is from less than an hour ago, right after the two excavators now on site brought down the west wall:

The new building will cover the site of the old store and the parking lot to the south of it, but not the southwest lot west of the alley – that has different zoning and is to be kept as surface parking, in addition to two levels of parking beneath the building.


(From Design Review in March 2017: California SW-facing side of the project; rendering by Hewitt Architects)

ADDED 4 PM: Aerial view from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli:

PCC told us last month that they’re expecting to open next year. (Construction of a project of this size typically takes a year to a year and a half.)

Share This

12 Replies to "UPDATE: Demolition, finally, at West Seattle PCC-and-apartments project site"

  • Cool Breeze January 8, 2018 (11:46 am)
    Reply

    I know it’s just a building, but I thought I’d mark its demise by sharing a memory.  It was late 1979, early 1980 and I was 10 years-old and had just moved to West Seattle.  We lived with my grandparents for a while and this was where they grocery shopped, back when it was Prairie Market.  The market didn’t put price tags on their groceries (maybe to keep down costs?).  Instead, they had a bucket of grease pens and shoppers looked at the prices displayed and wrote the price right on the box or can or bag.  As a kid, it made grocery shopping interactive and great fun.  Kind of sad to see the building go, but I get to keep the memory. :)

    • WSB January 8, 2018 (12:29 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you for sharing your memory! We have some too, having bought a co-op membership – back when you could pay it off in installments – shortly after arriving in West Seattle in 1991.

    • M January 8, 2018 (4:33 pm)
      Reply

      I totally remember Prairie Market! I was born in 73 and remember riding around on the giant carts. Seems so long ago! Oh and Met Market was a Lucky’s!

  • MrsT January 8, 2018 (11:55 am)
    Reply

    Good, as I was about to go down there and do it myself! 

  • LB January 8, 2018 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    It’s bittersweet, but as someone who lives on this block the store was becoming an eye sore. SO glad progress is finally being made so we can get our PCC back. Miss the store tons. 

  • Lisa January 8, 2018 (1:22 pm)
    Reply

    Progress! I dragged myself to PCC in Columbia City this weekend for nosalgia. Can hardly wait for the West Seattle location to reopen!

    • newnative January 8, 2018 (4:59 pm)
      Reply

      I don’t know about the nostalgia but I do go to Columbia City PCC for the irreplaceable #1859 coffee! It’s spoiled me from all other coffee. Sometimes it’s the only thing I buy there.   

  • miws January 8, 2018 (3:21 pm)
    Reply

    And, before it was Prairie Market, it was a QFC. 

    Mike

  • jdub January 8, 2018 (3:41 pm)
    Reply

    Any update on when the Burien store will open?

    • WSB January 8, 2018 (3:45 pm)
      Reply

      When we checked just a couple weeks ago, they were saying “spring” without further specifics.

  • Blinkyjoe January 8, 2018 (5:02 pm)
    Reply

    OMG, prairie market! What a great memory. 

  • CJE January 8, 2018 (6:19 pm)
    Reply

    First . . .

     . . . Agree!  OMFreakin’G!  Prairie Market!  Oh the memories!  The giant carts (which I road on as a small child!)  Totally forgot about them!  I think ours, at the time (we lived in Montlake back in the 60’s/70’s), was up north somewhere.  

    Secondly, so excited to see things getting started!  Really miss having our PCC here!  Burien, I believe is opening in Spring?  I, too, have been hauling it to Columbia City!  :)  My folks were some of the original members back in the day, so holds a special place in our hearts!  You GO PCC!  Wait . . . you COME PCC!  Waiting to greet you!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann