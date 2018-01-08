West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

FOLLOWUP: Criminal charges filed in West Seattle trench-collapse death

January 8, 2018 9:11 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(January 2016 WSB photo)

Almost two years after a deadly trench collapse at a West Seattle worksite, the owner of the company that employed the victim has been charged with criminal manslaughter. The announcement late today from the state Department of Labor and Industries says this is “the first time a Washington employer has faced felony charges for a workplace fatality.” 36-year-old Harold Felton was killed January 26, 2016, when the dirt walls of a trench collapsed during side-sewer work at a house in the 3000 block of 36th SW. Seven months later, the state cited Alki Construction LLC for seven violations, as reported here. And now, the company’s owner, 40-year-old Phillip Numrich, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. The announcement quotes L&I director Joel Sacks as saying, “There are times when a monetary penalty isn’t enough. This company knew what the safety risks and requirements were, and ignored them. The felony charges show that employers can be held criminally accountable when the tragedy of a preventable workplace death or injury occurs.” We’ve looked up the court documents, which were not included in the L&I news release; Numrich has been charged with two counts, second-degree manslaughter and “violation of labor safety regulation with death resulting.” The documents note that he and the victim not only had an employer-employee relationship, they were longtime friends. Mr. Felton was the first person killed in a trenching incident in our state in more than seven years.

8 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Criminal charges filed in West Seattle trench-collapse death"

  • Alki Resident January 8, 2018 (9:30 pm)
    Judging by what I know about that sketchy owner, this is really great news.

    • Have some respect January 8, 2018 (11:14 pm)
      Not great news for his customers holding “lifetime of ownership guarantees” on his work, nor is it great for the dead guy. Think before you gloat, please.

      • Alki Resident January 9, 2018 (12:10 am)
        Maybe Phil should’ve had some respect for his employees by keeping them safe at all times.You know, do things legally.

        • Have some respect January 9, 2018 (8:28 am)
          One of the great things about West Seattle is that it’s in a country where the accused are innocent until proven guilty. You’re making an assumption that he had an influential hand in what happened before hearing word 1 about his involvement beyond what SPD is charging. I think Phil’s family and the blog’s readers deserve more maturity than you’ve been providing in these comments.

          For what it’s worth, Alki Sewer did a new sewer line for me. They did a decent job. The guys worked harder than anything I’d ever seen, and I distinctly remember them extending their day into darkness (in May) because they stopped to reinforce the walls of the 12-foot-deep hole they dug. These guys literally shoveled s**t for a 10-hour day. My experience with the company wasn’t the best I’ve had, but hardly deserving of the cold, crass, and awful comments made above. I sure hope Phil is innocent. I’m not his biggest fan, but the thought of his kids having to visit him in prison isn’t something I’d wish on anyone. Knowing what I know about him, he is probably already nearly suicidal because of the loss of his employee and friend.


          Please consider the golden rule in whatever religion or philosophy you follow before jumping to trump your neighbors in the middle of the night with your insensitive comments. Whether it’s restaurants, schools, traffic jams, petty crimes, or awful events like this, you and you alone seem to be the one carrying the torch and pitchfork for the negativity we’re all hoping to avoid when we come here to enjoy a good read.

  • dsa January 8, 2018 (10:24 pm)
    What is the maximum penalty for criminal manslaughter?

  • JanS January 8, 2018 (11:38 pm)
    https://www.legalmatch.com/law-library/article/washington-state-second-degree-manslaughter-lawyer.html

  • T January 9, 2018 (12:07 am)
    Glad the company/owner are being held accountable.

  • Scott A January 9, 2018 (7:29 am)
    I didn’t research much but the linked story from previous coverage says the trench was 8 feet deep.  Ridiculous.  To anyone walking past or otherwise observing workers in a deep, unshored trench (greater than 4 feet) please consider calling Labor and Industries and ask an inspector to take a look. Sometimes earth is really solid rock and it’s not going to move but usually it better be shored.  L and I’s website says this: “NOTE: If you see a worker in immediate danger, contact L&I at 1-800-423-7233.” 
    The few times I’ve called the line it’s been a quick report, an inspector can be on site fairly soon and inspectors aren’t trying to fine contractors – just keep workers safe.  I’ve called when seeing significant fall hazards during roofing operations.

    http://www.lni.wa.gov/Safety/TrainingPrevention/Help/ReportHazards/default.asp?F=HDI

