FOLLOWUP: C & P Coffee Company proprietors still hopeful despite property status changing to ‘pending’

10 days after the owners of 5612 California SW – whose tenant has been C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) since 2003 – put it on the market, a purchase is pending. We checked in with C & P’s proprietors after a reader called our attention tonight to the listing‘s status having changed to “pending feasibility.” Co-proprietor Cameron Moores told us by e-mail that the “pending” offer wasn’t theirs – they also just found out about it this evening. But she says they’re not giving up hope: “Still seems within the realm of possibility … There are so many moving pieces.” And they “are still looking for investors,” which they had been doing even before launching a crowdfunding campaign last week. You can reach them at candpco@comcast.net.