FLU: Providence Mount St. Vincent bars visitors, to be ‘vigilant’

January 16, 2018 5:01 pm
In the past few days, several readers with family members at Providence Mount St. Vincent have e-mailed to let us know the center is currently barring visitors because of the flu. One wondered how this was affecting its renowned intergenerational preschool. We checked today with The Mount spokesperson Susan Clark to find out more. Her response:

Like the entire country, Providence Mount St. Vincent is experiencing flu among our residents in both our assisted living apartments and our skilled nursing neighborhoods. There have been no cases of the flu among the children from our Intergenerational Learning Center.

Because the average age of our residents is 94 years, we have a vigilant approach when it comes to protecting this vulnerable population. At this time, we are not allowing visitors, including our volunteers, unless it is an emergency. We are taking additional infection control measures to prevent the spread of flu at The Mount, such as canceling social activities including visits with the children.

Here’s general state Department of Health info about flu.

5 Replies to "FLU: Providence Mount St. Vincent bars visitors, to be 'vigilant'"

  • Parent January 16, 2018 (5:15 pm)
    I don’t believe the statement is intentionally misleading, but there are cases of flu within the ILC. 

  • 35steve January 16, 2018 (6:00 pm)
    Hats off to the Mount. This proactive approach at prevention will help protect this very vulnerable population. Once a bug gets into a setting like this it can spread like wildfire to staff and residents. I applaud your vigilance 

  • JanS January 16, 2018 (8:16 pm)
    As we age, our immune systems simply don’t work as well. I’m glad they
    did this. It won’t last forever. I have done 2 rehab stints at The
    Mount. Great place, great care. I am turning into a recluse, being an
    organ transplant recipient and now 70. It’s just too scary this year.
    Yes, I have had a flu shot, but sometimes that only makes what you get a
    little milder. Daughter just got home from San Antonio yesterday, and
    had a prescription for Tamiflu in hand this morning. Lots of hand
    washing, neighbors.I’ve had friends who were sick for weeks (and, no, I
    didn’t visit them in their misery – lol) 

  • ILC Parent January 16, 2018 (8:58 pm)
    Agree with the other parent. Definite confirmed cases of the flu in the ILC but yes, the approach the Mount takes is definitely to be applauded.

  • gxnx January 16, 2018 (9:01 pm)
    If you don’t need to be in the crowd, then stay out.

    We should be wearing surgical mask especially in the crowded bus.

    Forget the silly customary handshakes, just a nod or a bow will do ,to politely acknowledge each others, and best of all, to prevent  physical “molestation”

    No more pecks on the cheeks.

