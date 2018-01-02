UPDATE: Car flips after collision in The Junction, driver hurt

7:43 PM: All those sirens are Seattle Fire units headed to a “heavy rescue” response at 42nd and Alaska. SFD says a car is flipped and they’re working to free two people. More to come.

7:46 PM: Thanks to Ashley for the first photo, added above. SFD says one person has been extricated from the wrecked car already – and now they don’t believe there is a second, after all.

7:55 PM: Added photo by WSB’s Katie Meyer. Avoid the area – 42nd/Alaska is completely closed by response to this right now. Per scanner, driver, reported to be a man in his late 60s, does NOT have major injuries, but is being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

8 PM: Our crew has checked with authorities at the scene. Despite how busy an area that is – no other vehicles damaged, no one else hurt, they verify.

8:11 PM: Update – a second vehicle WAS involved, we’re told, and it’s the one you see in the photo above by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli, next to the flipped car. Police are talking with its driver.

8:28 PM: The photo above from WSB’s Patrick Sand shows the view across the intersection looking to the southwest – the car landed right at the Kizuki Ramen corner of Junction 47‘s east building. A tow truck has arrived for the other vehicle; we’re working to find out how much longer the intersection will be closed.

8:36 PM: SPD confirms that Traffic Collision Investigation Squad investigators are *not* being called, so the intersection should reopen once the vehicles are cleared.

9:40 PM: In comments, Jason reports that the intersection has reopened.