West Seattle, Washington

03 Wednesday

35℉

UPDATE: Car flips after collision in The Junction, driver hurt

January 2, 2018 7:43 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

7:43 PM: All those sirens are Seattle Fire units headed to a “heavy rescue” response at 42nd and Alaska. SFD says a car is flipped and they’re working to free two people. More to come.

7:46 PM: Thanks to Ashley for the first photo, added above. SFD says one person has been extricated from the wrecked car already – and now they don’t believe there is a second, after all.

7:55 PM: Added photo by WSB’s Katie Meyer. Avoid the area – 42nd/Alaska is completely closed by response to this right now. Per scanner, driver, reported to be a man in his late 60s, does NOT have major injuries, but is being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

8 PM: Our crew has checked with authorities at the scene. Despite how busy an area that is – no other vehicles damaged, no one else hurt, they verify.

8:11 PM: Update – a second vehicle WAS involved, we’re told, and it’s the one you see in the photo above by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli, next to the flipped car. Police are talking with its driver.

8:28 PM: The photo above from WSB’s Patrick Sand shows the view across the intersection looking to the southwest – the car landed right at the Kizuki Ramen corner of Junction 47‘s east building. A tow truck has arrived for the other vehicle; we’re working to find out how much longer the intersection will be closed.

8:36 PM: SPD confirms that Traffic Collision Investigation Squad investigators are *not* being called, so the intersection should reopen once the vehicles are cleared.

9:40 PM: In comments, Jason reports that the intersection has reopened.

Share This

17 Replies to "UPDATE: Car flips after collision in The Junction, driver hurt"

  • KM January 2, 2018 (7:47 pm)
    Reply

    Intersection where QFC and Kizuki Ramen is completely closed. 

    • WSB January 2, 2018 (7:52 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks. Adding traffic advisory.

  • JanS January 2, 2018 (8:03 pm)
    Reply

    I know this question has been asked before, and there is really no answer, but…how does someone do that in an intersection like that? Medical emergency? Speeding? I wouldn’t think so. Traffic seems to travel at a normal pace there doesn’t it?  It just seems odd to me, especially a car that size…hmmm.  Hope he has a speedy recovery.

    • MJ Resident January 2, 2018 (8:11 pm)
      Reply

      That was exactly my question. Traffic doesn’t seem to go too fast there so how did that happen?

      • WSB January 2, 2018 (8:14 pm)
        Reply

        Now we’re told there was a second car – just added that info and a photo that shows it. So the car flipped in some kind of collision with that vehicle. As we’ve discussed before in relation to flipped-car crashes, it doesn’t take high speed for a vehicle to flip.

        • Mike Lindblom January 2, 2018 (9:12 pm)
          Reply

          Hi Tracy – do you have any sense of how slow a car can travel and still flip? To the best of my knowledge this is a 25 mph zone. (And if my kids are walking nearby you ought to be under 20….)

      • KM January 2, 2018 (9:49 pm)
        Reply

        I’m surprised how fast traffic can go and does go through this intersection. People get momentum on 42nd from both directions and many rush the rd lights. Then there’s those who gun the unprotected left turns and end up narrowly missing pedestrians, and wind up blocking intersections.

    • Erithan January 2, 2018 (8:38 pm)
      Reply

      That intersection is pretty nasty, lots of people going to fast(taking turns almost get hit daily as pedestrian..), etc, my dad was t-boned there by Somone texting not paying attention. They hit him hard enough to dent in his wheel and physically turn the front of his car. SOOOO thankful they didn’t hit his side…

      but yeah crazy intersection on, dangerous.=(

  • MJ Resident January 2, 2018 (8:16 pm)
    Reply

    Good info! Thanks WSB!

  • Donna Rivera January 2, 2018 (8:26 pm)
    Reply

    I saw a car flip on Interstate 5 earlier last year. The incident seemed to occur in slow motion. It was really odd to watch.  It did not seem to take a lot of speed for the car to flip — and fly. 

    It was southbound traffic mostly at standstill with slow-rolling stops. An exit was about a half-mile away. A small car attempted to travel on the shoulder to bypass traffic and take the exit.  It was travelling at maybe 30 or 40 m.p.h. Unfortunately, several vehicles including an RV were pulled over & parked on the shoulder.  Seeing the parked vehicles too late, the small car’s driver hit the brakes (possibly striking the RV) and the car was airborne. It flew left and upside down, clearing over the top of cars in the first lane, and landed upside down on the pavement in the second lane alongside and few car-lengths ahead of my car. Another car had just pulled forward from the spot seconds earlier. Both the driver and passenger crawled out of the car and walked over to the shoulder where they collapsed.  

  • Jason January 2, 2018 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    The intersection is cleared and reopened. (9:22 pm walking by now)

    • WSB January 2, 2018 (9:41 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you!

  • T January 2, 2018 (11:02 pm)
    Reply

    I reported this intersection to SDOT a couple of years ago for various reasons safety, traffic flow, etc. They said there was nothing they could do.

    • T January 2, 2018 (11:09 pm)
      Reply

      The layout worked 5-10 years ago but now there’s one less lane on Alaska westbound (bus only except for right turns) and the intersection has been heavily developed with destinations like QFC and multiple condo buildings. Doesn’t make sense. Probably double the traffic now vs 10 years ago but take a through lane away and make no other improvements. Not surprised though (SDOT).

  • Wendell January 3, 2018 (7:16 am)
    Reply

    We live a few blocks south of that area, and refer to it as “The Vortex”.  We take alternate routes to avoid it, after too many T-bone close calls. That area has worsened since the striping changed and the traffic planning hasn’t kept up with growth.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann