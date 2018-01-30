West Seattle, Washington

31 Wednesday

39℉

First Student school-bus drivers going on strike starting Thursday

January 30, 2018 8:22 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Announced tonight by Seattle Public Schools – bus drivers for First Student, with which the district contracts for yellow-bus service, are going on strike starting Thursday. SPS has no classes tomorrow because of the “day between semesters,” but school will be back in session Thursday regardless of transportation status. The drivers’ union, Teamsters Local 174, calls it an “unfair labor practice strike” and adds:

The drivers have been in ongoing negotiations with First Student over healthcare and retirement benefits since last summer. They participated in a one-day Unfair Labor Practice strike on November 29 after their employer unilaterally implemented an inferior healthcare plan that had not been negotiated with the Teamsters. This strike received a great deal of support from the Seattle community. Since then, First Student has not resolved any of the Unfair Labor Practices they had previously committed, including the unilateral implementation of the substandard healthcare plan.

The district has posted answers to frequently asked questions on this page. The union, meantime, says it will have “active picket lines” outside First Student bus yards in South Park and Lake City.

2 Replies to "First Student school-bus drivers going on strike starting Thursday"

  • psps January 30, 2018 (9:51 pm)
    Tim O’Toole, CEO of First Group (owner of First Student) lives in London and is just not able to pay livable wages, what with his £1.2 million annual pay plus £12,000 car allowance, £23,000 for US medical insurance and £9,000 reimbursement of advisory fees (principally relating to taxation in the UK and US).  Oh, and his pension is guaranteed to be a meager £140,000 + 20% of base pay every year. How can any rational person not see how cash-strapped First Student is? The poor guy probably has to do with one less scullery maid.

  • Gawdger January 30, 2018 (11:10 pm)
    I’m not buying the community support argument just yet.  It was a 1-day strike and as a parent I knew that…and got to spend another 20mins with the kiddos that day.  Also…That dude is ridiculously underpaid for CEO of a company that size.  Very poor argument point IMO. 

