West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

44℉

FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route down to 2 boats

January 14, 2018 8:18 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Just in from Washington State Ferries:

The M/V Issaquah is out of service until further notice due to necessary repairs to the engine. The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on a 2-boat schedule beginning Monday, January 15. Because there are no vessels available as relief vessels, M/V SEALTH and M/V CATHLAMET will temporarily provide two-boat service to the route. Commuters are encouraged to arrive early and expect delays during peak times. WSF is working to restore full service to the route as soon as possible.

We should also remind you – especially of note to Vashon riders – that both King County Water Taxi routes are out of service tomorrow (Monday, MLK Day, January 15th).

Share This

No Replies to "FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route down to 2 boats"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann