FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route down to 2 boats

Just in from Washington State Ferries:

The M/V Issaquah is out of service until further notice due to necessary repairs to the engine. The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on a 2-boat schedule beginning Monday, January 15. Because there are no vessels available as relief vessels, M/V SEALTH and M/V CATHLAMET will temporarily provide two-boat service to the route. Commuters are encouraged to arrive early and expect delays during peak times. WSF is working to restore full service to the route as soon as possible.