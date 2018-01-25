West Seattle, Washington

FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD PROJECT: Update next week at Junction Neighborhood Organization

January 25, 2018 8:31 pm
 Neighborhoods | Transportation | West Seattle news

(Fauntleroy Boulevard ‘final design’ – click here to see full-size image on city website)

You might recall that the Fauntleroy Boulevard project was long described as likely to start in “early 2018,” according to SDOT. Early 2018 is here, and not only is construction not imminent, some key project points haven’t even been announced yet – such as, whether Fauntleroy Way will be one-way or two ways during construction. But new information might be days away – for the first time in eight months, SDOT is scheduled to present a public update next Wednesday (January 31st). It’s on the agenda for the next Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting.

Also planned for the 6:30 pm meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, updates on the Avalon Substation site, HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability upzoning, what’s next for Sound Transit light-rail planning (including the speculative renderings first shown here earlier this month), and volunteering opportunities. The meeting is open to anyone and everyone who’s interested.

1 Reply to "FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD PROJECT: Update next week at Junction Neighborhood Organization"

  • Stand January 25, 2018 (11:20 pm)
    Yes, please. Let’s close down the only in-and-out for thousands of people so that we can remove a couple of lanes and make sure we have a 24 hour, round the clock traffic jam.  

    Who do we vote out?

