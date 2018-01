Just published on our partner site White Center Now: The King County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 26-year-old Merle “Chucky” Buchanan, suspected in the January 6th double murder in downtown White Center, and shared these photos, saying he is “known to frequent” Seattle, Burien, and Renton:

Buchanan is described as 5’9” and 195 pounds. He is also being sought in connection with violating a domestic-violence-related court order. If you see him, call 911.