DEVELOPMENT: Design Review meeting set for storage project at 9201 Delridge Way SW

The automotive-business site on the southwest corner of Delridge and Barton has a new redevelopment proposal – described as a four-story building containing “mini-storage with office space at ground level,” a caretaker unit, and parking for 12 vehicles. The project has to go before the Southwest Design Review Board because of its size, and a tentative date has been set for the first (Early Design Guidance) meeting – 6:30 pm February 15th (Sisson Building/Senior Center, 4217 SW Oregon).