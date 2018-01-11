West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

48℉

DEVELOPMENT: Design Review meeting set for storage project at 9201 Delridge Way SW

January 11, 2018 2:19 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | Development | West Seattle news

The automotive-business site on the southwest corner of Delridge and Barton has a new redevelopment proposal – described as a four-story building containing “mini-storage with office space at ground level,” a caretaker unit, and parking for 12 vehicles. The project has to go before the Southwest Design Review Board because of its size, and a tentative date has been set for the first (Early Design Guidance) meeting – 6:30 pm February 15th (Sisson Building/Senior Center, 4217 SW Oregon).

Share This

No Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Design Review meeting set for storage project at 9201 Delridge Way SW"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann