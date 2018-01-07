Dedicated Seahawks fan? Senior Center of West Seattle has something for you

It’s the first post-Seahawks-season Sunday of 2018. Disappointing year, but if you are a dedicated super-fan, here’s something you can do to help your community: Bid on an official game-worn Seahawks jersey that the team donated to the Senior Center of West Seattle. It was worn by #19 Tanner McEvoy; it’s framed and on display at the Senior Center while they conduct a silent auction through 8 pm Friday, January 26th. Opening bid started at $300 – which the center’s Mary Beth Ingersoll says is the value of the frame alone. If the center raises $2,000 for the jersey, for example, she explains, that would pay for:

·80 homebound individuals’ dinners from our Meals on Wheels program for a week

·The gift of membership to the Senior Center for a year to 40 low-income seniors

·240 seniors’ delicious hot lunches in our Junction Diner

·Power to keep our lights on and our activities lively for 2 months

(As reported here, the center has to raise most of its annual budget through donations.) Want to put in a bid? Contact the center’s front-desk receptionist – 206-932-4044, extension 1. (The center is at 4217 SW Oregon in The Junction.)