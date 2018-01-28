CRIME WATCH: Stolen car found; trailer full of tools taken; another package-theft alert

We start tonight’s Crime Watch with a followup:

STOLEN SUBARU LEGACY FOUND: An update from Liz, more than two weeks after we included her car-with-bike-inside theft on Crime Watch:

Our Subaru was found! It was parked in the neighborhood right next to the Taco Bell in White Center. Sadly, the bike was not in there. They also stole some tools, a first-aid kit, and two CD books with about 300 CDs in them. It was parked there for over a week, so somebody that lived in that neighborhood called it in.

Two new reader reports:

TRAILER FULL OF TOOLS STOLEN: From Peyton:

On Sunday, January 21st 2018, at about 6 PM, an unknown individual or individuals were caught on surveillance footage pulling into the back fenced off parking lot of La Mexicana/WestSide Baby in White Center. They then hooked up to my father Sean Sullivan’s 2004 Pace-American Cargo Trailer (Single Axel) with an orange, green, and white Ireland sticker on the back and proceeded to steal it: Kept in this trailer, an extensive amount of Work tools and equipment that he has collected over the last 10 years as he worked to create his own company, SULLIVAN ELECTRIC LLC. The trailer was uninsured since it was used mainly for storing the larger tools and hardly ever moved …

-Trailer: Pace-american white 12ft cargo trailer single axel

-2 Bosch mac bit roto-hammer

-1 Dewalt roto-hammer

-1 Air compresser single tank

-1 brad nailer

-1 finish nailer

-1 Dewalt chop saw

-1 skill 77 worm drive circular saw

-brand new rigid vacuum

-Loose electrical wire

-1 Sawzall

-1 Milwaukee portaband band saw

-Misc hand tools & drills

-Bosch laser leveler

-misc electrical equip(boxes, fittings, conduit, etc)

If you have any information, you can reach Peyton at 425-312-4461 or Sean at 206-419-8884, or call 911.

PACKAGE TAKEN: Martyn shares this security video and reports: