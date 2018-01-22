West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox found incompetent to stand trial, sent to Western State Hospital for restoration attempt

January 22, 2018 8:22 pm
3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(August 2017 WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

A new development in the case of Ryan Cox, the 39-year-old repeat offender charged with stabbing a man in Gatewood last August: The results are in from the pretrial mental-health evaluation ordered last month for Cox, and court documents say he has been found incompetent to stand trial. As a result, a judge ordered him sent to Western State Hospital for up to 90 days of treatment to attempt to restore competency; at the end of that time; if he is found competent sooner, he’ll be sent back to the King County Jail, where he’s been since the August 8th attack.

Cox has been through this process (which is explained here) in at least one previous case, five years ago, when he was sent to Western State for an attempt at restoring competency when he faced hate-crime charges for a homophobia-motivated attack (WSB coverage here). As we reported seven months later, Cox subsequently was found to be competent, and pleaded guilty, which resulted in his first and so far only felony conviction. Prior to his August arrest, the last time he was charged with a crime was two years earlier, resulting in a misdemeanor trespassing conviction involving for Safeco Field after he was ordered to stay out. In the current case, he is charged with second-degree assault.

3 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox found incompetent to stand trial, sent to Western State Hospital for restoration attempt"

  • GW Neighbor January 22, 2018 (8:41 pm)
    Tracy,

    Do you or any readers (maybe a lawyer) know what happen if he can’t be “restored”?  There is no way he gets some treatment and then walks on this, is there?  To be clear, I wholeheartedly believe this man needs mental health treatment.  I have called the police on him several times for screaming racial, homophobic, HIV and rape comments at my house at night, walking down the alley and scaring the crap out of my 3 year old daughter.  He is crazy and he chooses not to take his meds.  He almost killed Court on my block and neighbors have already mentioned that self defense measures will be on a short leash if this guy is out walking our alley again.  For his health (not a threat, referring to his mental health) and the communities saftey, this man needs treatment and then jail time where he will be forced to receive his medication and hopefully comprehend his actions almost cost a great father and friend his life.

    • WSB January 22, 2018 (9:22 pm)
      From the page we linked to “process explained here” above …

      ‘…If, after the first period or treatment, the court continues to find the individual incompetent, the court can order another treatment period. There are cases when an individual is found not to be restorable in a “reasonable period” (typically longer than six months). If this occurs, charges against a patient may be temporarily dismissed, and the individual may be admitted to a civil psychiatric unit at a hospital for continued treatment. If this same individual is later found competent to stand trial, the prosecuting attorney can then re-open the case and court proceedings can continue. This process is known as “dismissed with prejudice.”’

      Depending on what all happens and for how long, the other question is how much time he would spend in confinement vs. the eventual sentence. In the case I cite above, when he was found competent and then pleaded guilty and was sentenced, he had already served that much time or more and was released. 2nd-degree assault carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. – TR

  • MJ January 22, 2018 (10:14 pm)
    He stabbed someone and belongs behind bars!

