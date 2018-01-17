West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

UPDATE: Car-on-side crash at Delridge/Trenton

January 17, 2018 9:09 am
(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

9:09 AM: As mentioned a short time ago in our daily morning-traffic coverage, there’s a crash at Delridge and Trenton. Turns out (thanks for the tips!) a car is on its side, so this might not clear quickly, and we’re breaking it out into a separate report. No major injuries reported – the SFD dispatch does not include a medic unit.

(Photo courtesy Melanie)

9:16 AM: Our crew has talked to police at the scene and reports two vehicles are involved; no one is hurt. Delridge is completely blocked at the scene just north of SW Trenton, and tow trucks have been called.

10:21 AM: Just went back to look – scene is now clear, road fully open again.

  • Pixie B January 17, 2018 (9:31 am)
    I was coming North on Delridge and saw a metro bus with flashers and 3 men directing traffic atTrenton.  This intersection was taken care of for a continued flow of traffic.   Did not see the cars until I turned the corner.  It was a quick glance as I was turning,  so glad to hear no one was injured. Thanks to the citizens who assisted at this location.

